Vasil Terziev: Finally - green light for the Ring Road

Finally - green light for the Ring Road.

We have reason for great optimism The government signed the decision, which gives rise to the completion of the last section of the southwestern arc of the Sofia Ring Road.

This was written on "Facebook" by the mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev.

After 25 years of waiting, this "empty" project is finally coming out of the dead end. For Sofia residents, the Ring Road is not a matter of asphalt. It is time with our families, cleaner air and an end to traffic jams that drain the energy of our city.

This was the number one topic in every meeting I had with every Minister of Regional Development and Public Works. We did not stop insisting that Sofia could not wait any longer.

At the end of 2025, the Sofia Municipality transferred all the necessary municipal properties to the state in order to clear the way for real construction. Now, with the decision of the Ministry of Environment and Water not to carry out a new EIA procedure, years of bureaucracy are being saved. Orders for design and construction are pending, with the realistic goal being that the route from „Buxton“ Blvd. to „Struma“ motorway will be ready by 2031.

More than a road – access to health

This project is also vital because of the National Children's Hospital. In October 2025, we signed an agreement with the RIA and the Health Investment Company for a children's hospital, because the access of children, parents and ambulances to the hospital directly depends on the completion of these 8 kilometers.

No institution is an island

I have always believed that when we stop passing the ball and start working together, Sofia wins. The government's decision is proof of this.

When institutions work for the people, not for political points, the results are not long in coming.

We are simply public servants whose task is to find solutions. And today we are one big step closer to solving one of Sofia's most difficult problems.

We continue to work. With patience and consistency.