Tragedy in Maglizh: 14-year-old drowns after jumping into the river

A 14-year-old child lost his life after jumping to swim in one of the dams of the deep-water river in Maglizh, BNT reported.

According to initial information, the boy sank literally seconds after jumping into the water and never surfaced.

His friends, who witnessed the incident, immediately called for help from security guards in the area.

The child's body was found about 500 meters downstream from the place where he jumped.

A pre-trial investigation has already been initiated into the case and an investigation is underway.