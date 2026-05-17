Vasil Terziev: Of all the cities, Sofia is the most prepared to host Eurovision

The most incredible thing is that despite all the attempts at scandals, she succeeded and gifted us with smiles. We are preparing a solemn welcome for Dara, our team will meet her at the airport. We hope to celebrate this success as it happened with the volleyball players. This was stated on Nova TV by the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

He explained that the Bulgarian state is the one that should choose which city to host the contest next year and assured that the capital will certainly fight for this opportunity.

Sofia can host major events, as was seen with the Giro d'Italia. The capital is the best prepared of all cities in Bulgaria to host an event of such magnitude, said Terziev and specified that in this regard Arena “8888“ is a hall with a sufficiently large capacity.

In his words, Sofia is becoming an increasingly safe city to live in, as according to data from the Directorate of Internal Affairs, a serious drop in crime is reported in the largest city to live in our country.

On the topic of insufficient parking spaces, the mayor commented that the Sofia Municipality will continue with its program for the construction of new parking spaces, however, he noted that his fight will be to get Sofia residents to get out of their cars and travel more often by public transport.

Regarding the Monument to the Soviet Army, Vasil Terziev revealed that his personal opinion is that there should be “something else that unites us more, rather than dividing us“.

“This monument to the Soviet Army should be preserved, but not in this place“, he added.

In the words By the end of the year it should already be clear what will take the place of the dismantled monument.