Manol Peykov: Asen Vassilev decided to split PP and DB

There are not that many democratically minded people in Bulgaria. We are obliged to uphold this pro-European line. We should have stayed together. This was said on “This Sunday“ on bTV by Manol Peykov, a former MP from PP-DB, and a member of the Executive Council of “Yes, Bulgaria“.

“This decision was made by Asen Vassilev, he was within his right to make it. We have been saying from day one and continue to insist that this is a mistake“, said Peykov regarding the split between the PP and the DB in parliament.

He specified that he had not spoken to Asen Vassilev.

“In principle, there are always centrifugal forces in a coalition. These are three separate organizations and it is normal for them to exist, especially in such moments of crisis as the elections“, believes Manol Peykov.

According to him, the government's first moves do not give much reason for optimism. He gave an example of their reaction to the Commission on the Property of Delyan Peevski.

„A few days later, when they realized that they had made a terribly bad PR, they decided to remove his security, but again in a way that was command-administrative“, commented Peykov.

According to him, the most important question at the moment is whether we are with Europe or with Russia. The second important question is the „Borisov-Peevski“ model, for which, according to Peykov, Rumen Radev also does not have a clear position. That is why he specified that he is not optimistic.

When asked if there is a favorite for a presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, Manol Peykov said that there are names that are being discussed in the democratic community.

„I think that Andrey Gyurov is a good candidate. It is always possible to come up with something else,“ he said.

“Gyurov was impeccable and in just two months he gained popularity that many do not achieve in four years,“ added Manol Peykov.