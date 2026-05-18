President Yotova to participate in the World Urban Forum Summit in Baku

President Iliana Yotova is in Azerbaijan and will participate today in the World Urban Forum Summit in Baku.

The platform was established in 2001 by the United Nations as a response to accelerated urbanization and its impact on cities, economies, climate change and public policies.



The forum is held every two years in different countries and is one of the significant events in the field of urban development. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, a Summit with the participation of heads of state and government is also being held for the first time.



President Iliana Yotova is in Baku at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The two held a meeting yesterday and discussed the deepening of energy cooperation between Sofia and Baku. Ilham Aliyev emphasized the strategic importance of our country for the transit of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe.



Iliyana Yotova stated Bulgaria's ambition to increase the quantities of natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe through our gas connection with Greece. The two presidents also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of high technologies, education and culture. Today, Iliyana Yotova will participate in the Summit within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku and will make a statement within the framework of the event.