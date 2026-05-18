No Bulgarian meat, fruits and vegetables in stores! The Minister of Agriculture will cut subsidies!

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski warned the livestock industry that state subsidies in the sector will decrease, and the focus should shift to market realization. This became clear during a meeting with representatives of the sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF) reported.

During the discussion, the Minister of Agriculture emphasized the need for a radical change in the approach to agricultural policy and orientation towards more sustainable development.

"Subsidies will increasingly decrease. Survival will be through the market," said Plamen Abrovski and emphasized that livestock breeders have the potential to produce quality products that can find real market realization.

During the event, the minister officially introduced his new team of deputies, which includes Prof. Krum Nedelkov, Prof. Ivan Paligorov, Krasimir Chakarov and Yanislav Yanchev.

The ministry's leadership has identified reducing the administrative burden for farmers as its main priority.

"The first thing I will tackle is simplification. "There are thousands of regulations that are unnecessary," said the minister, citing as an example the annual re-registration under Regulation 3, which seriously hinders farmers.

He added that control in the industry will be strengthened, with efforts being directed entirely towards clarifying the economy and ensuring equal conditions for all producers on the market.

The industry representatives were informed that payments under the eco-schemes for livestock farming are expected to begin this week. Immediately after the campaign ends, the remaining possible financial transfers to farmers will be made.

By the end of the week, industry organizations will receive official letters requesting opinions on key topics related to the Common Agricultural Policy of the European Union. Plamen Abrovski assured those present that the dialogue with the state will be permanent and open.