Konstantin Prodanov: The budget situation is worrying

Even when the election results became clear, our request was that we owe an assessment of the real state of the state's finances. Today you saw the first portion of data. They definitely show quite worrying facts, "thanks" to the long years of debauchery and wastefulness. Today's situation is close to worrying. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" and Chairman of the temporary parliamentary committee on budget and finance Konstantin Prodanov.

Urgent measures and a change in the budget philosophy are needed – there must be much more responsible budgeting. First of all, this means cutting inefficient expenses, but without reducing salaries. The costs of maintaining the state administration must be reduced by 10%. This is done by reducing vacant positions and then by reorganizing departments. We are imposing a ceiling on the outrageously high salaries in some of the state sectors, some of which even exceeded this. The automaticity of salary increases based on the average salary is also being removed, but this does not mean that salaries are being frozen or reduced, Prodanov said.

All measures that we will propose will be based on analysis. From now on, the state's fiscal policy will be conducted sensibly and effectively, he stressed, specifying that the government's ambition is for the new budget to be adopted by July 1.

Pensions will be updated according to the Swiss rule by 7.8% from July 1. The 5% increase in salaries in the budget sector is also maintained, the chairman of the temporary parliamentary committee on budget and finance indicated.

Konstantin Prodanov noted that it seems logical to him that the budget should include expenses for holding the "Eurovision" song contest in Bulgaria next year after the triumph of the Bulgarian singer Dara in Vienna.

According to him, the measures of "Progressive Bulgaria" are based on European practices.

There is enough information for a starting point from which to start, but everything is entirely market-based. We will try to make the internal market work as efficiently as possible, Prodanov assured.