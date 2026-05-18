"Democratic Bulgaria": We have heard too many excuses, but there should be specific goals

„Democratic Bulgaria“ sees positive requests for limiting expenses in Budget 2026, but insists on stricter measures, including civil servants taking on their own insurance, Nova TV reports. The right-wing formation's position comes as a direct reaction to the financial framework presented earlier today by the relevant Minister Galab Donev.

Deputy Bozhidar Bozhanov stressed that the intentions announced by the Ministry of Finance lack key structural reforms. Among the main demands of the union is the cessation of the practice of the state taking over the administration's insurance. There is also a demand for the categorical release of pensioners who continue to work in the ministries and structures of the Ministry of Interior.

"We have not heard anything about public procurement in healthcare and the reform in the TELK, which must be urgently carried out, because billions are flowing out of there", said Bozhidar Bozhanov. According to him, these funds must be redirected to citizens who are really in need.

The political force expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of sufficiently specific goals in the government program. In order to heal the public sector and control inflation, “Democratic Bulgaria“ demands a firm commitment to limiting the budget deficit to 3 percent as early as 2026, with a tendency for a further decline to 2.5 percent in 2027.

"With a categorical reformist government, the deficit can be limited. We hear ideas for good measures, but we do not have the guarantee of decisive action at this stage", the formation states. They add that the preservation of current tax rates must be guaranteed not only for next year, but also for the period until 2028.

Despite the criticism, the union supports some of the cabinet's stated intentions. The planned reduction in state administration costs by 10 percent is considered a good step, as is the elimination of the automatic increase in salaries in the public sector and the imposition of a ceiling for senior state positions.

“Democratic Bulgaria“ is categorical that members of parliament must set a personal example by abandoning the automatic indexation of their own salaries. The formation also welcomes the intention to strictly inspect public procurement. However, a final assessment of the budget will wait until it is fully submitted for debate in parliament.