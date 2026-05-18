Traycho Traykov registers as a candidate for mayor of the Sredets metropolitan area

Traycho Traykov submitted his documents to participate in the vote for mayor of the Sredets metropolitan area, which will be held on June 14, 2026. His candidacy is supported by “We Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“.

Traykov was twice elected mayor of the Sredets metropolitan area with convincing support from the residents of the area. His second term was terminated early after his appointment as Minister of Energy in the cabinet of Andrey Gyurov.

As mayor of the “Sredets“ district, Traycho Traykov worked for a better urban environment, protection of cultural and historical heritage, transparency in governance and active dialogue with citizens. Among the important topics in his work were the provision of more places in kindergartens through the redevelopment of municipal and state properties, as well as the underground parking project, which is essential for easing parking in the central city area.

The “Sredets“ district needs a government that understands the problems in depth, works with a clear vision for the development of the center of Sofia and protects the public interest.