Atanas Slavov on the changes in the NA rules of procedure: Crude use of the majority

This is a crude use of the majority, which it has anyway, and there is no need for such a demonstration of power. This was the opinion expressed by the deputy from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Slavov regarding the new rules for the National Assembly's rules proposed by the ruling party, a FOCUS reporter reported.

"The proposals to shorten the terms between the first and second reading are important, but even more important is the restriction of access to public information - and to quite important information that cannot be obtained through the parliamentary questions procedure, but is provided under a special article of the National Assembly's rules, which the ruling party wants to limit", he said.

"When you have a right, you choose how to exercise it - we have never abused this information, we have used it for important investigations and we have publicized various problems in the sectors of government", the MP added.

Previously, the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev stated that these are not innovations, as the parliament has worked under these rules for 5 years.

"This is a problem in the arguments of the ruling party, because they compare the third term of GERB with the current situation - this is to their detriment - the rules of parliamentarism were restored in 2021, we fought for this", Slavov replied and added:

"The parliament should not be rendered meaningless and reduced to a rubber stamp of the government."