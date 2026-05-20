What I see in the actions of the ruling majority since the beginning of the week is of great concern, commented on the show "Face to Face" on bTV, the chairman of the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova, quoted by novini.bg. Yordanova's comment is on the proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria" changes to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.

Parliamentary control is being limited, the opposition's ability to initiate legislation is being limited, and the obligation of the government to provide documents to the opposition within a certain period, which was one of the most effective tools for controlling the government, is being abolished. This means that the eyes, ears and mouths of the opposition are being closed, Yordanova said.

So far, the ruling majority has refused to listen to our arguments and claims that the changes are aimed at ensuring an effective legislative process. But these are beautiful words behind which other goals are hidden, she pointed out.

In the temporary committee, we asked the ruling party which problems exactly are being solved by the changes, but we did not receive any answer. The working conditions of the National Assembly that were valid during the triple coalition are being restored. Instead of eliminating wrong practices, the infamous practice of the 26-second committee is not only being strengthened, but also surpassed. Instead of returning parliamentarism, the exact opposite is achieved, the chairman of the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" emphasized.

Good tone and parliamentarism do not happen with restrictions on the opposition. In a parliamentary republic, governance is through debate. The parliament is the place for debate. Those in power must accept our work as an opposition, commented Nadezhda Yordanova.

She expressed optimism that the best possible rules will be developed for changes to the Law on the Judiciary and the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council.

In response to a question, Yordanova described the interview with the head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office Laura Kövesi in "120 Minutes" on bTV, in which Kövesi sharply attacked the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, as "the image of the conquered judicial system".