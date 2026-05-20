Yavor Gechev: The state and the chains can be partners, as long as there are rules that are fair

I do not think that there is a complete restriction of the rights of the people's representatives. The goal is to optimize the work of the parliament. First, we were reproached for delaying the texts for regulating prices. When the industry organizations and unions wanted to extend the two bills, we did it. This was stated by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Yavor Gechev in "Face to Face" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

Regarding the MPs' dissatisfaction that the time in which they can get acquainted with a given bill is being cut, he stated that between the first and second reading of the bills, there is enough time for the MPs to get acquainted with all the information. “In addition, parliamentary control has not been abolished. If time is misused, parliamentary time is wasted“, the MP explained.

So far, we have shown exceptional democracy towards the opposition. Our goals are to have quality and fast legislation, Gechev explained.

He assured that the rules of procedure of the National Assembly will be optimized. When there is a dialogue and a proposal of things that are good, we will listen, he assured.

Yavor Gechev also commented on the cabinet's measures to control prices. “Society itself expects measures. There are accumulated distortions along the chain. There are many consumers who are dissatisfied. The first segment is to have quality Bulgarian goods and normal prices“.

Regarding the “fair price“ There is a proposal from the employers' organizations not to use the term "price" but "value". "We have made some assumptions - comparisons of prices with other countries. We know very well where the problems are. We do not view large chains as enemies. We have been preparing for this debate for years and we are very well prepared. The state and the chains can be partners, as long as there are rules that are fair," Gechev pointed out.

We do not want to regulate prices. We have not ventured into either one extreme or the other. The chains have realized that it is better to be partners with the state. We are waiting for their proposals. We expect them to offer goods from the small consumer basket within 6 months. These measures will have an effect, but it will not be comprehensive. It takes time, he also commented.

We will not force anyone to do anything. The people themselves, seeing that the measures are working, will benefit, believes the PB MP.