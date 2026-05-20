The Speaker of the National Assembly with new powers

In exceptional cases, the Speaker of the Parliament may propose a change to the agenda, the temporary committee on the rules of procedure of the National Assembly adopted, BTA reports. Until now, this could be done after consultations with the parliamentary groups of the Presidential Council.

Proposing items on the agenda without the Presidential Council leads to an escalation of tension, warned the majority Stoyu Stoev from the parliamentary group (PG) "We continue the change".

The committee adopted that extraordinary meetings can be held at any time in the presence of extraordinary circumstances, but not earlier than 12 hours from their scheduling.

A quorum check is carried out for no less than one minute through the computerized voting system before the opening of the meeting. The Chairman - in connection with an upcoming vote - may, on his own initiative or up to three times in one session at the request of a parliamentary group, check the quorum through the computerized voting system.

Proposals for the inclusion of items in the upcoming program can be made in writing to the Chairman of the National Assembly by the members of the parliament and the parliamentary groups until 17:00 instead of 18:00, as is currently the case, on the day preceding the plenary session at which the upcoming program will be voted on.

According to Stoyu Stoev from "We Continue the Change", the goal of the ruling party is to reduce the opportunities for deputies to submit acts for consideration.

The working hours of the National Assembly are until 17:30 and the administration employees are not obliged to wait for members of the parliament to submit proposals after this hour, explained the chairman of the "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov.

At the suggestion of Petar Petrov from "Vazrazhdane", the committee adopted that after a declaration, personal explanations or other procedures containing comments, opinions and discussions on the substance of the content of the read declaration cannot be made. In case of violation, a penalty will be imposed under the rules.

Procedural questions are asked within a period of no more than one minute, instead of the previous two, without affecting the essence of the main question, the committee approved under the rules. When the procedural question concerns the manner of conducting the meeting, the chairman has the right to an explanation for up to one minute.

The deputies will continue discussing the rules by which they will work tomorrow - 30 minutes after the end of the regular plenary session.