The Director of the Registry Agency: The data on violations is incorrect, I have submitted evidence

The Director of the Registry Agency Daniela Miteva sent a letter to the media regarding her dismissal from office, announced earlier today by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, news.bg reports.

At a briefing, the minister specified that the reasons for the decision were unacceptable practices and violations that have continued for years.

However, Miteva points out that after she took office in August 2021, media attacks against her began. The attacks intensified with each change of government and were identical to the allegations in the report by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

Subsequently, BNT reported that the director of the Registry Agency had already been fired.

Here is the text of the letter that Daniela Miteva sent to the media:

"The Registry Agency works daily with citizens, all registers to date provide services to users with quality and on time. This is indisputable proof that the Registry Agency works without problems.

The Commercial Register is fully electronic, all circumstances and documents are stored in the account of the traders and there is no risk for them. The archives of the Registry Office and the Registration Office in Sofia are organized and stored in compliance with the current regulations, the established rules for archiving, reporting and administrative control. For property, a due diligence can be carried out not only in books and alphabets, but also in double-entry registers, which are kept in the Registry Agency. After 1996, a copy of the acts is also kept with notaries, private and state bailiffs. There is no danger to the property and companies of the citizens of Sofia, even in the absence of paper documents. Before my assumption of office, there were two cases of missing notarial acts. The first time this happened was in 2013. Then an inventory of the archives was carried out after their transfer from the Sofia City Court to the Registry Agency and in 2020, when an annual inventory was carried out. In both cases, as of the date of the findings, documents have been prepared and the relevant responsible persons are aware of the deficiencies.

I was appointed to the position of Executive Director of the Registry Agency during the first official cabinet of Prime Minister Radev in June 2021 and then, and now, I profess the values of integrity and transparency in governance, with zero tolerance for corruption. Immediately after I took office in August 2021, media attacks began against me, which intensified with each change of government and are identical to the allegations in the report presented by Minister Naydenov. For each publication, I have prepared a detailed report to the relevant minister with evidence that the data on violations in the work of the agency are incorrect. I presented Minister Naydenov with a detailed introductory report on the activities of the agency, with attached documents and evidence. Since the new Minister of Justice took office and today upon my release, no meeting between us has taken place and neither the Minister nor his representative has visited the agency to gain direct impressions of the work and team of the Registry Agency.

I would like to express my gratitude to all professional guilds with whom we worked effectively and fruitfully, but most of all to the employees of the agency. They work conscientiously and fulfill their duties in the interest of society. It is not honorable to put a stain on their work.

As of 20.06.2026, the Registry Agency provides services to citizens qualitatively and on time, with the financial resources provided by the Ministry of Justice and available staff capacity. From 21.05.2026, all challenges, tasks and problems are the responsibility of the new management of the Registry Agency and should be addressed to them. I wish them success!"