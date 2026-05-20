Vessela Cherneva: It is important for Radev to have allies at the negotiating table of the European Council

Trump showed the Europeans a long time ago that he has no interests, but only momentary deals. Many governments have worked on the visa regime with the US, Bulgaria has moved forward a lot. We are in a much better position. It is possible that there is some pattern that will lead us to the point of cancellation. This was stated by the deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, Vessela Cherneva, in the program “More from the Day“ on BNT, quoted by novini.bg

She recalled that Romania managed to abolish visas, but then Trump returned them.

Cherneva commented on the Merz - Radev meeting. “This is the first acquaintance of the two in equal capacities – heads of government. Germany is economically very important. It is also important for Bulgarian economic growth. It is important for Radev to have allies at the negotiating table of the European Council. We are also asked where Radev will position himself. It is also important for Radev on which issues he will form a coalition with.

Neither Trump nor Putin managed to achieve anything significant with China. We see some strategic relations. For Bulgaria, they are within the framework of a European debate, she explained.

The question of what foreign policy and the global world will look like tomorrow is still not clear. At the moment, the old policy is crumbling. There is a multipolarity in which international treaties no longer apply. China needs stability in order to be able to trade, said Vesela Cherneva.

The EU should have understood long ago that it has entered a phase of political uncertainty. There are no guarantees from the US, or at least they are not lasting. Talks about coordinated European defense are relevant. Europe has a lot of work to do, not to rely on American troops and to form its own policy, said the deputy director of the European Council on Foreign Policy.