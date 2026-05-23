GIT: Requesting fees for securing work abroad is illegal

The General Labor Inspectorate warns that any request for fees for securing work abroad is illegal.

During the upcoming summer season, the demand and supply of work abroad is increasing, and in order to protect people from possible fraud, the department recalls the basic rules that they must comply with before leaving, writes BNR.

Intermediary companies and enterprises that provide temporary work are subject to mandatory registration, and the lists of licensed ones are on the website of the Employment Agency.

They are not allowed to request fees in any form. Payment must be made by the employer for whom they provide staff.

Employers who second their workers for activities abroad are also not entitled to request fees.

It is required that sending workers abroad to work must be arranged in writing with a clearly stated working conditions and payment in accordance with the legislation of the host country, which is provided to people before departure.

Vanya Dzhupanova from the Main Labor Inspectorate warned that the employer's retention of personal documents of job seekers may be a signal of falling into a human trafficking scheme for the purpose of labor exploitation.

"A signal of fraud is the refusal to make direct contact with the job seeker, as well as when a company that does not carry out any activity, the so-called mailbox, concludes contracts only with workers to whom it promises to then send them abroad," explained Dzhupanova.

The inspectorate could not cooperate if the workers were directly employed by a foreign employer in the host country.

"In such cases, a report can only be filed with the competent control authorities there, but for this purpose it is necessary for the victims to provide sufficient information to identify the local employer and the place where the work was performed, which is often missing in the reports," Vanya Dzhupanova also said.