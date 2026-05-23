Kolyu Ficheto Bridge in Dryanovo Damaged

A fallen tree damaged the railing of the historic Kolyu Ficheto Bridge in Dryanovo after torrential rains in the region, the local municipal administration announced.

Built in 1861, the 38.5-meter-long stone structure over the Dryanovska River is the only bridge by the Bulgarian Renaissance master that has survived in its authentic form to this day. A huge amount of water from the overflowing river has flooded the entire area of the "Lokomotiv" stadium in the city. The authorities have restricted access to the sports facility, and the bridge leading to the railway line and "Pop Hariton" Street has been severely compromised by the elements.

Despite the complicated weather conditions, traffic in the neighboring regions is not completely paralyzed.

"There are no closed road sections of the republican road network in the territory of Gabrovo region, but crossing remains difficult," reported the director of the Regional Road Administration - Gabrovo, engineer Deyan Georgiev, to the regional governor Kristina Sidorova.

The Regional Administration - Gabrovo calls on drivers to drive with increased caution in the problem areas.

The situation in the old capital is gradually normalizing. The press center of the municipal administration informs that the huge amount of water that has collected from the Balkan tributaries is already draining. The 24-hour monitoring of critical points continues under the leadership of Mayor Daniel Panov.

"The level of the Yantra River in the territory of Veliko Tarnovo is below six meters. In the village of Pushevo, the drop is over two meters compared to noon hours," local authorities announced.

The level of the Belitsa River near Kilifarevo remains two meters below the critical value. Municipal commissions are starting urgent visits to the affected households in Debelets, Prisovo, Kilifarevo, Tserova Koriya and Pchelishte to assess the damage that is subject to recovery by the state under the mechanisms for disasters and accidents.