Weather today, forecast for Sunday, May 24: New rains from noon, hail is possible

The air mass over the country will remain highly unstable. During most of the night there will be precipitation in the western and central regions of Northern Bulgaria, the Upper Thracian Lowland and the southeastern regions.

In the morning the precipitation will weaken and in most places it will temporarily stop.

Before noon only in isolated places, mainly in the mountainous areas, there will be light rain showers. Around and after noon again over most of the country there will be significant cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds and in many places it will rain, accompanied by thunderstorms. Local hail is possible. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will slightly increase and will be between 21° and 27°, in Sofia – around 22°.

Also on the Black Sea coast the cloudiness will be significant. Around and after noon there will be rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms. A moderate wind will continue to blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 19° and 22°. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-17°. The sea waves will be weak.

It will also be cloudy in the mountains, but there will also be short-term rain showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. A moderate and strong wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures in our resorts will be from 10° in Malyovitsa and Aleko to 14° of Borovets.

In the coming days it will be mostly sunny and after lunch only in isolated places, mainly in the mountainous areas, there will be rain showers. The wind will be weak, and temperatures will continue to rise.

On Wednesday later in the day and at night against Thursday, cooler air will invade with a moderate northwest wind. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Northern and Eastern Bulgaria and there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms in more places. There will also be conditions for hail.

On Thursday in Western Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, and over Eastern and the mountains there will be more significant increases in cloudiness and in many places it will rain and thunder. Daytime temperatures will be 3-4 degrees lower.