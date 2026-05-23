"Rumen Radev's government is in an unfavorable economic situation. It will have a negative effect on it," said political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

She also commented on the topic of judicial reform. According to her, the election of a new quota in the Supreme Judicial Council will not be an effective reform. "Even "Progressive Bulgaria", "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" to put their people there, this does not mean that they will be loyal to them, "she added.

"All deals are possible in Donald Trump's world. If Radev intends to make deals with him, it will be very difficult for him. The visa issue is a step that aims to justify the fact that American planes will continue to be at the Sofia airport," she commented.

"The big question for the future of any party is related to the local elections next year. The golden rule in political science is that if a party is not rooted in local government, it will have no future," the political scientist said.