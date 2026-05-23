The celebration of May 24 in Sevlievo is canceled due to the state of emergency

In connection with the flood in Sevlievo and due to the declared state of emergency in Gabrovo region, the Municipality of Sevlievo is postponing the celebrations announced for May 24, sevlievo-online.com reported.

Since this is a day when distinguished young people from the Municipality, teachers and cultural figures are given their due, it will be additionally announced when and how their awards will be presented, informs the Municipality of Sevlievo on "Facebook".

This night, the regional governor Kristina Sidorova declared a state of emergency for all municipalities in Gabrovo region due to the water that has flooded everywhere and the water that has come out of the riverbeds after the heavy and intense rainfall, the increased levels of rivers and ravines, led to flooding in the four municipalities.

In Sevlievo, volunteers began building a dam in the riverside area, and evacuation began for residents in the area.

The Gabrovo - Sevlievo road is closed due to flooding in the Chakala area and will remain closed until 2 p.m. on May 23. Travelers are advised to use the bypass roads through Sennik and Vran, the regional government advises.