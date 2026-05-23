The request for 121 deputies was from Asen Vassilev. It was his personal whim. This expectation was not realistic, it was more of a dream. But I think that the result we achieved is realistic. My party - "Yes, Bulgaria", is the only party that has more deputies. This was said by former PP-DB MP Manol Peykov in the show "The Day Begins" on BNT.

"Progressive Bulgaria" has displaced many of the small parties that filled political life. I am not saying that the current political situation is better. The good side is that there is one political party that has an absolute majority. They have no one to apologize to. All responsibility falls on their shoulders. This is a big and serious morsel to swallow. On the one hand, they are in the luxurious situation of making decisions themselves, on the other - they are in the challenging situation of having no one to blame. If things don't work out, they will have to answer, Peykov also pointed out.

He also commented on the meeting of the winner of the "Eurovision" DARA with Prime Minister Rumen Radev. "You have to look at her body language. The way she shook hands with Radev - with one outstretched hand and a slightly tilted head. There was a certain skepticism. In a delicate way, she introduced topics that after this absolutely dizzying victory of "Progressive Bulgaria", were swept under the carpet. The topics - what did the people on the street want," added Manol Peykov.

What captivates about DARA is her positivism. I was impressed by her media presence. In different videos I saw how she is with different people - everyone is happy for her, everyone loves her, everyone talks to her. This is a gift. This is a litmus test for the new generation, which is more liberated and has no complexes, it is part of the world, the former MP also said.

The success of DARA is primarily hers and her team's. It is now being transferred to Bulgaria and brings millions. Next year, organizing this event will probably bring in millions of additional funds from tourism, believes Peykov.