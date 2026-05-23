The Ministry of Environment and Water and the Danube Region Basin Directorate are monitoring the situation in Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo

The tidal wave on the Yantra River, caused by the intense rainfall, is already receding from the old capital city, BTA reports, citing official information from the Ministry of Environment and Water. Teams from the Ministry of Environment and the Danube Region Basin Directorate are monitoring the situation at critical points in real time, and at the moment there is no direct danger of overflowing the main reservoirs in the region.

After the heavy rainfall, which seriously affected Gabrovo and the region, the waters of the Yantra River reached Veliko Tarnovo, but the situation is quickly normalizing. The municipal administration in the city confirms the positive trend.

„The level of the Yantra River in Veliko Tarnovo has decreased by more than 60 centimeters in the last hour and is now 6.90 m. Its value near the village of Pushevo has also decreased by one meter - to 3.47 m“, the municipality's press center specifies. „The tidal wave on the Yantra River, which came to Veliko Tarnovo from Gabrovo and Dryanovo, is starting to recede slightly.“

The institutions are also closely monitoring the levels of the large reservoirs in the region. Despite the high level of the „Alexander Stamboliyski“ dam, the situation is under control. The regional administration in Gabrovo reports that the „Hristo Smirnenski“ dam has 1 million cubic meters of free volume, which excludes the possibility of overflow at this stage.

Experts from the Basin Directorate and local authorities are positioned in the most affected areas. On-site inspections are being carried out in Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Sevlievo, where rainfall continues. Representatives of the institutions are also actively participating in the meetings of the local crisis headquarters to ensure constant communication and rapid response if necessary.