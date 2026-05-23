EU countries increasingly insist on repatriating Ukrainians from their territory

The number of requests from EU countries to repatriate Ukrainians is increasing “significantly“, said Natalia Naumenko, head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine (SMSU).

“We see interest from European countries in returning our citizens through the readmission procedure. We have a lot of requests from Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany to return our citizens to Ukraine. In this regard, we are already observing a significant momentum“, Naumenko said in an interview with the Ukrainian publication “Glavkom“ on Thursday.

She noted that the number of requests for readmission of Ukrainians has increased since 2024, as the number of citizens residing illegally abroad is growing. The authorities in Kiev still do not know what joint decision the EU will make regarding the further expulsion of Ukrainian citizens, the head of the DMSU added.