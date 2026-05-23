Elenko Bozhkov on "Botas": There was something hidden during the "Zhelyazkov" government

This story with "Botas" has a prehistory. After the "Zhelyazkov" government began to function, a memorandum with proposals and intentions was received from the Turkish side and it was hidden. It was not shown for discussion either in the ministry or in society. This was told to FOCUS by energy expert Elenko Bozhkov.

"Only after the caretaker government came into power did Minister Traycho Traykov show initiative, seek out his Turkish colleague and probably a Bulgarian alternative proposal was sent, which is also unknown what it contains and what the possibilities are. There is an initiative from the Turkish side, as well as engaging actions by our caretaker minister. Now what we have is again an initiative from the Bulgarian side," the expert specified.

"The expectations are that now there will be progress and the results will be favorable", he further commented.

"In January, a contract was signed for 1 million megawatt hours of Shell, which will go through this contract, so this is an implementation. Rather, we need to look for such conditions that will satisfy us. Whether this will be done through direct transfer to a 3rd party, or in another way - we have yet to find out. There are declarations of goodwill from both sides," said Elenko Bozhkov.