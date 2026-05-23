Georgi Kolevichin from Razlog has climbed Mount Everest! VIDEO

Bulgarian climber Georgi Kolevichin has climbed Mount Everest (8848 m)!

The news of his achievement was officially confirmed today.

Kolevicin is from Razlog. In 2025, he successfully climbed another eight-thousander — Mount Manaslu (8163 m).

With this success, he ranks among the few Bulgarian climbers who have conquered the highest peak on the planet.

He set foot on Everest on May 23 - exactly 14 days after on May 9, 2026, he successfully climbed Mount Makalu (8485 m) - the fifth highest and one of the most dangerous peaks in the world.

The news was officially announced on his Facebook page, as well as by the Razlog municipality, where the climber is from.

In addition to being a dedicated climber, he is also a long-time employee of the Ministry of Tourism.

His ultimate goal is to climb all 14 of the highest peaks on the planet.

The climber shares on social media that he strives to follow pure Alpine principles - minimal external support and maximum respect for the mountain.