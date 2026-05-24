The disaster situation in Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo continues, damage assessment is pending

The disaster situation in Veliko Tarnovo continues due to the heavy rainfall that caused flooding.

The level of the Yantra River has dropped below 3 meters. The damage is already visible, and its assessment is pending today.

The homes along the Yantra River in the "Assenov" and "Sveta Gora" neighborhoods are to be cleaned and drained. The "Vladishki Bridge" over the Yantra River is closed to pedestrians.

The festive program on the occasion of May 24 in Veliko Tarnovo was canceled due to the torrential rains in the region. There will also be no processions for the Day of Letters in Gorna Oryahovitsa and Lyaskovets. There will be traditional graduation processions tonight at 6 p.m. at the insistence of parents.

MESW: Teams of the Basin Directorate “Danube Region“ are conducting inspections of critical points in Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo

Gabrovo is also in a state of emergency. It is expected that an assessment of the damage will begin, with Sevlievo and Dryanovo being the most affected.

Following the overflow of the “Alexander Stamboliyski” dam, microbiological samples are to be taken to check the drinking water for the population.