Yoan Zapryanov: "Basket with Care" - the same as "Affordable for You", will not work

"The problem is that everything is expensive - this cannot be said out loud, but it is an insoluble problem".

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the journalist from "Capital" Yoan Zapryanov in a comment on the measures of the government against high prices.

"Not only the carrot and the stick, but also the milk and the stick, the tomatoes and the stick. What Rumen Radev said illustrates a paradox very well - producers do not want low prices, they want high prices. The Bulgarian producers, whom the government promises to protect, they want to sell at a higher price. The branches complain about unfair competition and price gouging, they do not complain about their prices being high. This is in direct conflict with what citizens want - they want low prices. When chains are told that they have to lower prices by 15-20-30%, they will find somewhere along the chain to lower them", he commented.

According to him, "Basket with Care" is a measure that will not work:

"I was very surprised that Radev's government actually did not come to anything different from what Nikolay Denkov and Bogdan Bogdanov did in 2023. Then they came out with the chains in the Council of Ministers and said that they would lower the prices of basic goods. Then the sticker was called "Affordable for you", and now it is "Basket with Care" - exactly the same, one to one. There is nothing that is different in the entire campaign. This thing does not work. Maybe it works minimally - that you have longer-term promotions. It is signed that the promotions will be at least 6 months. This would not be enough. The problem itself has been diagnosed incorrectly.

"Rumen Radev and the ministers constantly say that they want to help the most vulnerable and the poor, but a large part of the dissatisfaction comes from people who are now only receiving the equivalent of 2-3-4-5 thousand leva, but with this money they cannot buy what they could afford a few years ago,", Zapryanov noted in an interview for the program "Politically Incorrect".

"The CPC continues to make its own reports, which are published very rarely. Everything is very fragmented and difficult to read. The CPC has become a producer of reports that almost no one reads, "the journalist believes.

According to him, with the new powers, there is a possibility that the "CPC analytical service will become a cadre service". According to him, some of these laws that are currently being adopted are vulnerable on a constitutional basis. It is no wonder that some of these texts will be attacked before the Constitutional Court, Yoan Zapryanov admits.

For about 15 years, we lived in economically extremely peaceful times, the journalist reminded. After 2020, however, within 6 years, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the war in Iran happened. These events made the inflation that should have happened in 15 years happen in 2-3 years, he specified.

According to him, a very sharp, visible and audible change in the way the government speaks is coming.