The Yantra River overflowed in the area of the Kolyu Ficheto Bridge tonight. Part of the area of the Expo Center “Kolyu Ficheto” was flooded, as well as several acres around the architectural complex.

According to information from the mayor of Byala, Dimitar Slavov, the water is about 56 cm, but there is no damage except for the flooded elevator shaft. The benches and tables in the external visitor area are well secured and have not been carried away by the water, Slavov also specified, quoted by Nova TV.

The level of the Yantra River in the areas of the Ruse municipalities of Byala and Tsenovo is monitored around the clock.