Young girl dies, boy is in danger of life after incident in Blagoevgrad

A young girl dies, and a boy is in danger of life after an incident in a residential building in Blagoevgrad. The boy is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the Blagoevgrad neighborhood of "Strumsko". A report about a girl lying helpless in front of a residential building was received after midnight on the 112 phone, Nova TV reports.

The police officers who arrived immediately on the scene determined that the girl, who is a minor, had died. During an inspection of the scene, on the other side of the residential building, the police found a minor lying on the ground, who was transported to a hospital in Sofia with life-threatening injuries.

Two young men were detained, whose involvement is being established, with one of them being in an apartment in the building in a visibly inadequate condition, and the other found elsewhere in the city.

According to initial information, the young men had used a narcotic substance. The work to establish all the facts and circumstances of the case continues under the supervision of the OP.