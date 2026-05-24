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Young girl dies, boy is in danger of life after incident in Blagoevgrad

Young girl dies, boy is in danger of life after incident in Blagoevgrad

According to initial information, the youths used narcotic substances

Май 24, 2026 10:35 78

Young girl dies, boy is in danger of life after incident in Blagoevgrad - 1
Antonia Simeonova Antonia Simeonova Author at Fakti.bg

A young girl dies, and a boy is in danger of life after an incident in a residential building in Blagoevgrad. The boy is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the Blagoevgrad neighborhood of "Strumsko". A report about a girl lying helpless in front of a residential building was received after midnight on the 112 phone, Nova TV reports.

The police officers who arrived immediately on the scene determined that the girl, who is a minor, had died. During an inspection of the scene, on the other side of the residential building, the police found a minor lying on the ground, who was transported to a hospital in Sofia with life-threatening injuries.

Two young men were detained, whose involvement is being established, with one of them being in an apartment in the building in a visibly inadequate condition, and the other found elsewhere in the city.

According to initial information, the young men had used a narcotic substance. The work to establish all the facts and circumstances of the case continues under the supervision of the OP.


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