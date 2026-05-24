Prof. Steliyan Dimitrov on the floods: It was clear that this would happen 10-12 years ago

Prof. Steliyan Dimitrov – director of the National Center for Geospatial Research and Technologies at Sofia University, commented on the causes of the floods in our country, the role of natural and human factors, as well as the need for better use of geospatial data in risk management.

In his words, precipitation was the main triggering factor for the crisis situation: “Precipitation is of course the factor that triggered this crisis situation. "These rainfalls have been known for a relatively long time," he said.

Dimitrov pointed out that very high amounts of rain were measured in some areas: "We saw that there were measured amounts at Cherni Vrah - 140 liters, Kilifarevo - 125 liters, and in many places 80-90 liters. This is an awful lot of water," he said.

According to him, the causes of the floods are complex and depend on the geographical conditions: "The causes are complex. The general thing is that floods occur where we have suitable geographical conditions for these phenomena to occur“, explained the expert.

He added that the peculiarities of the relief and urbanization significantly increase the risk: “The Yantra watershed practically represents a closed river corridor in a very narrow gorge with many meanders, with many narrowings, which additionally creates conditions“, said Dimitrov.

In his words, the natural flood terraces were built up: “These terraces, as normally happens in nature, were taken from urbanized territories, literally built on the river bank“, he pointed out.

Regarding the risk analysis, he stated that flood models had been developed a long time ago: “These floods in this case are in the so-called areas with a significant potential risk of floods“, he said he.

Dimitrov recalled that he participated in the preparation of the first risk maps: “I was part of the team that made the first maps of the threat and risk of floods in Bulgaria“, he said.

According to him, it was already clear back then that there was a risk in the affected areas: “Even then we presented the model on the basis of which today's disasters occur“, the expert pointed out.

He emphasized that the data has existed for years, but the problem is in their use: “Things were known 10-12 years ago. "We knew how this situation would play out," said Dimitrov.

Regarding the application of scientific data, he stated that the problem lies in their interpretation: "It is not just about having the data, but we need to correctly interpret this data and use it in all activities related to planning and management of the territory," he explained.