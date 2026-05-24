They provide 120,960 liters of bottled water free of charge to the residents of Sevlievo from the State Reserve

The State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks“ will provide 120,960 liters of bottled water for drinking needs to the municipality of Sevlievo free of charge following a request from the regional governor of Gabrovo in connection with the declared state of emergency in the region, the press center of the State Reserve announced.

The reason is a serious accident in the water supply system above the Vidima River, which occurred after the heavy rainfall on May 22 and 23. According to the regional administration, the municipality of Sevlievo has been without water supply since the evening of May 22, and the interruption is expected to last more than 72 hours.

The press center indicates that "after the rapid reaction of the government and a decision of the Council of Ministers", the release of the necessary quantities of water from the state reserve was organized in less than 24 hours.

The quantities provided include 60,480 liters in 1.5-liter packages and 60,480 liters in 10-liter packages.

The Council of Ministers announced yesterday that mineral water from the State Reserve will be released to the districts affected by the rains. A state of emergency was declared in several municipalities in the districts of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Lovech yesterday due to the intense rainfall and the subsequent overflowing of rivers and dams.