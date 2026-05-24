Teams of the Social Assistance Agency begin patrols in Sevlievo and Gabrovo to describe the damage from the floods

Mobile teams of the Social Assistance Agency (SAA) begin patrols in Sevlievo and Gabrovo to describe the damage from the floods, the agency's press center announced.

The SAA indicates that urgent measures have been taken to provide support to families affected by the heavy rainfall and floods in the country. Mobile teams of social workers are visiting the affected settlements, inspecting the damage and consulting citizens on the possibility of providing one-time assistance to cover incidentally arising vital needs, BTA reported.

From today, mobile teams of the Social Assistance Agency will begin patrolling the territory of the city of Sevlievo together with representatives of the municipal administration. The goal is to begin an inventory of the damage to the flood-affected properties and to submit applications for support. Yesterday, social workers from the “Social Assistance“ Directorate in Sevlievo joined as volunteers in the activities of draining the affected areas and providing assistance to the affected households.

In Gabrovo, the teams are currently also on the ground to inspect and describe the damage. According to initial data, about 50 residential properties have been damaged, with no people in need, and all evacuated citizens have been accommodated with their relatives. The region is expected to receive five trucks of mineral water - a total of about 120,000 liters, provided by the State Reserve. Water carriers have also been provided for the population to meet household needs.

Following the complicated weather conditions and the declared disaster and partial disaster situations in areas of Central Northern Bulgaria, ASA teams are ready for follow-up actions and support for affected households.

After the water has been withdrawn, drainage activities have been carried out and safe access has been ensured, the patrols will continue in the remaining affected areas, including the municipalities of Gabrovo and Dryanovo, as well as in settlements in the districts of Veliko Tarnovo and Lovech. The inspections will continue in the coming days, until the necessary actions to establish the damage in all affected areas are completed.

The employees of the Agency for Social Protection provide on-site assistance in filling out and submitting applications-declarations for the granting of one-time assistance. The activities are carried out in coordination with local authorities in order to cover all affected families.

Families with damaged property can receive one-time financial support in the amount of up to three times the poverty line - 1171.89 euros. The assistance is granted after conducting a social survey and assessing the damage and needs of the affected households. If only one dwelling is damaged, targeted assistance of up to 1550 euros can also be granted.

Families that received one-time assistance to cover incidental needs can also apply for support from the “Social Protection“ Fund to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for the purchase of basic furniture and equipment for the home.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov announced that the cabinet will make decisions today related to water for some of the areas affected by the intense rainfall.