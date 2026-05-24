There are days when a nation speaks and the world listens. May 24 is such a day.

A day when letters are not symbols on paper, but a living breath of memory.

On this day, ambassadors and diplomats from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Austria, Cambodia, Poland, Moldova, Slovenia, Germany and Hungary stood before the poems of Ivan Vazov — not as guests of the language, but as its interlocutors.



A day when the language does not belong to one country, but to all who have dared to love it.



On this day, ambassadors and diplomats from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Austria, Cambodia, Poland, Moldova, Slovenia, Germany and Hungary stood before the poems of Ivan Vazov — not as guests of the language, but as its interlocutors.



“The Bulgarian language“ sounded through their voices as a silent confession: that words can be bridges, that poetry can be a home, that a culture can be shared.



The Bulgarian language is not just history recorded in books.



It is a way to remember. To love. Let's share.



Happy May 24th - to the letters that create us, to the word that brings us together, and to the silence between the words, in which respect is recognized, the diplomats conclude their greeting.