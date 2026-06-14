33 migrants found in a bus near Burgas, four taken to the Emergency Department

33 migrants were found in a cargo bus near Burgas during a police check.

The vehicle was stopped on the road between the “Kraymorie“ neighborhood and Burgas in the area of the “Poda” nature conservation center.

According to initial information, a total of 33 foreign citizens were traveling in the bus. Four of them were transported to the Emergency Department of the University Hospital-Burgas for examination and medical care, one of whom is 16 years old.

Their health status is still unclear at this time.