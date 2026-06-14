A partial election for mayor of the capital's "Sredets" will be held today, the Municipal Election Commission (MEC) announced.

Election day begins at 7:00 a.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. 28,009 people have the right to vote, according to data from the preliminary electoral lists, who will be able to exercise their vote in a total of 43 sections in "Sredets". In all of them, voting by machine will be possible, announced Polina Vitanova, Chairperson of the MEC. She informed that there are six candidates for mayor of the district.

With its decision, the MEC terminated on February 20 the powers of Traycho Traykov as mayor of the “Sredets“ district early due to his election as acting Minister of Energy. The decision was made after Traykov submitted an application in which he indicated that he had been proposed as a member of the acting Council of Ministers and would take the oath before the National Assembly.

On February 26, the Sofia Municipal Council elected Alexander Petkov as acting mayor of the “Sredets“ district.