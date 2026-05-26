Flood victims in Sevlievo: We barely escaped

After the flood in Northern Bulgaria, the state is ready to pay up to 4,000 euros to those affected by the water disaster.

Applications for compensation for affected farmers and livestock breeders are also being accepted. The measures were announced on Monday by three ministers in one of the most affected cities - Sevlievo.

One person disappeared in the rising waters, and the search is still unsuccessful. For the nearly 100 families in the city who suffered, the balance is life in mud and flooded homes, destroyed electrical appliances and furniture, NOVA reports.

The Asenov family, who said that the incoming water flooded the basement of their house. "The water was literally up to my neck. I struggled with buckets and whatever I could to drain it, but nothing helped."

At one point, my grandson said: "Grandma, you're drowning". I couldn't feel anything. Two boys carried me through the water to get to dry land. We barely escaped", said Mrs. Asenov.

According to her, the wave that flooded their home was terrible. "The water was entering the house. We want to get out, but it's taking us back up the stairs. We couldn't get to the exit," the woman recalls. According to her, all the household items, including electrical appliances, were damaged by the water.

Her husband explained that the main water supply has been repaired and water has been turned on in Sevlievo, although it flows quite weakly from the taps. Krasimira Yordanova, who is the deputy mayor of Sevlievo Municipality, explained that within two days two teams, together with the "Social Assistance" Directorate, visited 195 houses.

"Absolutely all the damage has been described in detail. However, not all properties are in such a serious condition. There are houses with only flooded basements, without destroyed property. In others, cars were affected. There are significantly fewer homes with 100% destroyed property," she said.

According to her, a summary of the work of the two commissions is due on Tuesday. "Everything will be sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy according to the actual damage described. One aid is a one-time payment - about 1,170 euros. The other is for a single dwelling in which people live - about 1,550 euros. The third is from the Social Protection Fund for Electrical Appliances.

In addition, the Municipality of Sevlievo will provide financial support to all affected, outside of state aid. The amount of this amount is yet to be specified at a meeting of the Municipal Council," Yordanova emphasized.