Weather today, forecast for Friday, May 29: Sunny, showers until noon in the east

At night, the wind will weaken, and there will be areas with showers and thunderstorms mainly in the eastern half of the country.

There will be showers there in the hours before noon, but in most of the country it will be sunny throughout the day.

Maximum temperatures will decrease further and will be from 20° to 27°, in Sofia – around 23°. The wind everywhere will be from the northwest, moderate.

It will also be mostly sunny during the weekends, but there will also be afternoon showers, with a greater probability in the mountainous regions. Temperatures will rise, especially on Sunday.

In the first days of the new week, sunny weather will prevail, but in the afternoon and until midnight, there will be rainfall, thunderstorms and conditions for hail again, on Monday in more places in Western Bulgaria, on Tuesday - in Southern Bulgaria.

Temperatures will remain without significant change.