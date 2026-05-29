Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ made sharp criticism of the government's financial policy. According to him, the promises of reforms and limiting spending have remained only words, and Prime Minister Rumen Radev's words about the budget deficit sound like a justification for taking on a new significant state debt.

“Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria“ came with a very clear request for reforms – in the budget, in financial policy, in the state“, said Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ on the sidelines of the parliament.

At the beginning, he emphasized that the budget was made to serve the needs of GERB and MRF. “What we see were bombastic promises to limit spending and real reforms in the budget and then a retreat from these things“, he commented.

In his words, the expectation for “Progressive Bulgaria“ is now “that concrete measures be taken, that we enter this 3% deficit“. What Rumen Radev is telling us today seems like an excuse for the fact that this year we must also have a 3% budget deficit and will incur a new huge debt“, said Mirchev.

According to him, the deputies must undertake the necessary reforms and strive for a balanced budget in the coming years. “We are quite unpleasantly surprised by his words and we have specific measures“, added the deputy.

The “Democratic Bulgaria“ party reminded that they have submitted to the Council of Ministers a package of right-wing measures that “can make sure that we are not in an excessive deficit“. Here are what they are:

► First, the gradual release of pensioners from the Ministry of Interior system;

► Second, civil servants should start paying their social security contributions, like everyone else;