Over 55,000 fourth-graders of the Bulgarian language and literature

The national external assessment begins after the 4th grade.

Over 55,000 fourth-graders will show their knowledge of the Bulgarian language today. The exam starts at 10:00. In 60 minutes, the children must solve a test of 25 tasks. For students with special educational needs, the time to solve the test is 30 minutes longer.

The tasks in the Bulgarian language include 13 language, 11 literature and one task for creating a text. The mathematics exam will also be held tomorrow.

The results of the two small matriculation exams will be announced by June 15.