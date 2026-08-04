Road situation: Traffic and emergency measures in our country

All duty teams of the RIA, traffic police and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ (GDPBZN) are working under conditions of increased workload due to the summer season and high temperatures.

As of 6:45 on August 4, the situation on the republican roads, border crossings and mountain ranges remains dynamic.

Emergency measures of the RIA and current restrictions for trucks

Due to the expected extremely high temperatures above 35°C, the "Road Infrastructure" Agency introduces strict restrictions in the period from August 4 to 6, 2026 (https://www.api.bg/).

Stopping heavy goods vehicles: The movement of trucks with a total weight of over 20 tons on highways and main main roads is prohibited. The restriction is in effect every day between 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM to prevent deformations on the asphalt pavement.

The movement of trucks with a total weight of over 20 tons on highways and main main roads is prohibited. The restriction is in effect every day between 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM to prevent deformations on the asphalt pavement. Repair activities and cleaning: Temporary traffic organizations are being introduced today. On the “Trakia“ in the Pazardzhik district, traffic will gradually be carried out in one lane due to the cleaning of drainage shafts. Cleaning of the Daskalovo junction (at the 19th km of the Struma Motorway) has also begun, which will be carried out in three consecutive night shifts to avoid traffic jams.

Temporary traffic organizations are being introduced today. On the “Trakia“ in the Pazardzhik district, traffic will gradually be carried out in one lane due to the cleaning of drainage shafts. Cleaning of the Daskalovo junction (at the 19th km of the Struma Motorway) has also begun, which will be carried out in three consecutive night shifts to avoid traffic jams. Vignette prices: The Road Agency reminds drivers that updated prices for vignette fees are in effect from August 1, 2026.

Congestion and traffic at the Bulgarian borders

Data from the Directorate General “Border Police“ to the Ministry of Interior (https://www.mvr.bg/) indicate increased pressure in key areas:

The border with Turkey: Extremely intense traffic is observed at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“, mainly at the exit for cars and trucks, due to the transiting guest workers.

Extremely intense traffic is observed at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“, mainly at the exit for cars and trucks, due to the transiting guest workers. Border with Greece: Traffic at the “Kulata“ border checkpoint is heavily loaded at the exit for passenger cars. Border authorities advise travelers to use the alternative crossings of “Ilinden“, “Zlatograd“ or “Ivaylovgrad“, through which vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed.

Traffic at the “Kulata“ border checkpoint is heavily loaded at the exit for passenger cars. Border authorities advise travelers to use the alternative crossings of “Ilinden“, “Zlatograd“ or “Ivaylovgrad“, through which vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed. Border with Romania: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs. However, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain completely suspended due to critically low Danube River levels.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs. However, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain completely suspended due to critically low Danube River levels. Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia: Traffic is mostly normal at all checkpoints.

Black report of the Traffic Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: Fires and accidents in numbers

The press center of the Ministry of Interior and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presented official 24-hour statistical data on incidents in the country:

Scale of the fires: Firefighters in the country have responded to 168 reports of accidents within the last 24 hours. A total of 120 fires were extinguished. Of these, 18 caused direct material damage (including three in residential buildings and four in agriculture).

Firefighters in the country have responded to 168 reports of accidents within the last 24 hours. A total of 120 fires were extinguished. Of these, 18 caused direct material damage (including three in residential buildings and four in agriculture). Fires in nature: The remaining 102 fires were registered without material damage, with 54 of them in dry grass, bushes and forest litter. The fire department reminds that 96% of forest fires are caused by human negligence.

The remaining 102 fires were registered without material damage, with 54 of them in dry grass, bushes and forest litter. The fire department reminds that 96% of forest fires are caused by human negligence. Victims and injured in fires: Two people were injured in the fires over the past 24 hours.

Two people were injured in the fires over the past 24 hours. Disasters (PTP): The teams have carried out 42 rescue operations, some of which are related to serious disasters. In the morning hours, traffic in the active and emergency lanes at the 12th km of the Struma Motorway in the direction of Pernik remains temporarily restricted due to a traffic accident. Traffic there is only allowed in the overtaking lane under the supervision of the Traffic Police.

Conditions for mountain tourism from the Mountain Rescue Service

The Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross (redcross.bg) determines the conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains as good in the early hours of the day.

The weather is mostly clear and sunny, with no serious incidents recorded on Vitosha, Rila, Pirin and Stara Planina mountains last night. However, rescuers explicitly warn of the danger of heatstroke and strong sun in the afternoon hours, when temperatures at altitudes up to 1200 meters will reach high values. The Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service advises tourists to carry large amounts of water, hats, sunscreen and to plan their hikes in the earlier hours.