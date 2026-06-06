Two women seriously injured in a traffic accident on the Trakia Motorway near Stara Zagora

Two women were seriously injured in a traffic accident on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Stara Zagora announced.

The incident was reported at 19:19. According to initial information, the accident occurred at the 172nd kilometer of the highway between a passenger car driven by a 46-year-old woman and a truck with a 52-year-old driver.

The driver of the truck was tested for alcohol and drugs, and the samples were negative. The woman driving the passenger car was not tested on site due to her health condition. A blood sample will be taken from her for analysis.

The woman driving the car, who was injured, and a 50-year-old woman traveling in the car were transported by an ambulance team to a hospital in Stara Zagora.

Temporarily, traffic in the area of the accident was being diverted to the emergency lane. A police team was on site.

Earlier yesterday, a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for examination after a chain crash on the “Trakia" highway in the Stara Zagora region.