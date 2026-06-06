Vigenin: Europe should invest more in health innovations if it wants to remain competitive

„The topic of health innovations today is much more than a conversation about new technologies or new medicines. It is a conversation about how Europe will guarantee its citizens access to quality healthcare, how it will deal with the shortage of medicines and how it will remain competitive in an increasingly complex global environment.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Kristian Vigenin, during the panel discussion „Health innovations with a social impact“ within the Green Transition forum, organized by Dir.bg, which took place in Sofia. The event brought together representatives of the European Parliament, leading international companies from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, business and the expert community.

In his speech, Vigenin emphasized that the pandemic, drug shortages, disrupted supply chains and growing geopolitical divisions have changed the way Europe views health policy. According to him, access to medicines, scientific research, production capacity, digitalization and innovation now have a clear European dimension. “Today, Europe is between two global powers: the United States and China. Both are investing huge resources in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, genomics and medical innovation. At the same time, Europe has some of the best universities, research institutes and research centres in the world. The problem is that too often we create knowledge here, but the investment, production and scaling of innovations happen elsewhere“, the MEP noted.

According to him, this is precisely why the European Commission has proposed the European Biotechnology Act, one of the most important legislative packages in the coming years. The aim is for Europe to ensure conditions for biotechnology companies to be created, developed and remain on European territory through faster access to funding, a better regulatory environment, a stronger link between science and business, accelerated implementation of innovations and better coordination between Member States. Vigenin also emphasized the need for Central and Eastern European countries to be given a real opportunity to develop their own ecosystems for biotechnology, medical research and health innovations. According to him, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and artificial intelligence in healthcare should be among the fund's top priorities. "We cannot expect to compete with the United States and China if we invest many times less in research and innovation." In the last ten years alone, the United States has invested around €250 billion in this area, compared to around €30 billion in Europe,“ Vigenin noted.

Particular emphasis in his speech was placed on the future European Competitiveness Fund. As rapporteur for the Socialists and Democrats Group on the opinion of the Committee on Public Health, Vigenin pointed out that agreement had been reached on a significant increase in funding for healthcare and related sectors.

He also drew attention to the importance of the Critical Medicines Act as an instrument for strengthening the strategic autonomy of the European Union: “We cannot talk about security if we are dependent on external suppliers for vital medicines and active ingredients. The aim is to encourage production in Europe, diversify supply chains and ensure that patients will not be held hostage to geopolitical or logistical shocks.“

“If everything we wrote in the opinion is implemented, the funds for health in the next multiannual financial framework will be over €10 billion, and an additional €5.5 billion will be directed towards competitiveness in health-related sectors“, he said. Christian Vigenin stressed that the European Parliament is working to ensure targeted funding for health, research and innovation, as the sustainability of health systems is already part of European security. “Investments in prevention, innovation and modern health systems are not an expense, but an investment in the future”, stressed Vigenin. He pointed out that if the European Parliament's proposals are adopted, the funds for health and related policies could exceed €22 billion. According to him, the ambitious European goals in the fight against cancer and cardiovascular diseases must be supported by real financial resources, because healthcare remains among the leading expectations of European citizens towards European institutions.

Vigenin drew attention to the fact that technologies only make sense if they improve people's lives, help overcome the shortage of medical specialists, provide timely diagnostics and treatment in remote regions and reduce inequalities in access to healthcare. “The coming years will be decisive for European health policy. Europe must not only respond to crises, but also create conditions for development that will turn innovations into real solutions for European citizens“, summarized Christian Vigenin.

In conclusion, the MEP stressed that Europe's success in health innovations and biotechnology should not be measured only by the number of patents, new productions or technological achievements. "The real criterion will be how many years of healthy life European citizens will gain thanks to these investments and innovations," he said.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/