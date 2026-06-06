A kitten that fell into a deep cable shaft with high voltage in the yard of the "Border Police" was rescued

A small rescue operation was organized yesterday in the yard of the "Border Police" General Directorate. On June 5, at around 10:00 p.m., a call was made to 112 by an alert citizen about a kitten in distress in the yard of the directorate, the “Border Police“ announced.

It was directed to the Border Police Department, where Chief Operational Duty Inspector Nikolay Tomov, who was on duty, responded immediately, identified the location and assessed that the animal had fallen into a deep high-voltage cable shaft.

There are several cats around the shaft, one of which is probably the kitten's mother.

Given the risk associated with the presence of live cables, Inspector Tomov is seeking assistance from a competent emergency team.

In such cases, actions should be carried out by specialists who have the necessary training and authority to work in an environment with electrical voltage.

Emergency service personnel are responding to the scene to the ERA West, region “West“. Thanks to the professional intervention of electricians Valeri Yolkovski and Georgi Vutev, the kitten was removed without incident and moved to a safe place in the yard of the directorate, to its mother.

“We thank everyone for the quick response, responsibility and humanity. Sometimes a timely response is enough to save a small life“, commented from “Border Police“.