A man threatened a conductor in Burgas with a knife and called 112 that he would hijack the bus

A man threatened the conductor on bus N 12 in Burgas with a knife. The vehicle was moving towards the "Slaveykov" terminal, bTV reported.

A report about the incident was received at around 12.45 today at the Second District Office in Burgas. The man took the conductor's wallet with the change and, pushing on the driver's cabin, demanded that he deviate from his route.

The attacker called 112, stating that he would hijack the bus, threatening to kill himself and the passengers on board, the regional police reported.

The aggressive man broke the driver's barrier and injured his fingers and elbow. In due time, teams from the "Specialized Police Forces" sector of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Second Regional Directorate of Burgas headed to the bus and detained the attacker.

It was established that this is a 44-year-old man with a mental disorder, who was taken to the Mental Health Center and admitted for treatment. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.