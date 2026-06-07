The deadline for the CUB has expired: They are pushing the fence of the illegal town near Varna in front of the Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will visit the Baba Alino area near Varna today, the department announced. He will attend the removal of an illegally built fence in a forest area.

The Director of the Executive Forestry Agency, Eng. Stoyan Toshev, will also be with Minister Abrovski, the announcement states.

On May 26, the Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev announced that the construction of an illegal complex in the Baba Alino area near Varna with an investor, a Ukrainian company, had been stopped. He indicated that an inspection of the area had been carried out earlier together with officers of the city's police department. The complex is illegal because there are no construction permits issued by the Municipality, and the area is about 100 acres, on which there are 104 buildings that have been built or are under construction. None of them has a permit issued by the Municipality, Kotsev added.

On May 27, Minister Abrovski, together with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov and Deputy Minister of Interior Kaloyan Miltenov, conducted an on-site inspection of the "Baba Alino" case.

At the end of May, the Regional Forestry Directorate in Varna gave a ten-day deadline for removing the fences of the illegal buildings in Baba Alino. Minister Abrovski announced the information during parliamentary control.