52 fires extinguished in the past 24 hours

A total of 52 fires were extinguished in the country in the past 24 hours, and no people were killed or injured in the incidents, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN) announced.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on June 6, the fire department units responded to 123 reports of accidents.

Of all the extinguished fires, 12 caused direct material damage. Three of them occurred in residential buildings, one - in an auxiliary, temporary or prefabricated building, six - in vehicles. 40 fires occurred without material damage, of which 12 - in dry grass, forest litter and bushes, 27 - in waste, and one - in a cooking appliance or chimney.

60 rescue activities and assistance operations were also carried out during the day. Eight of them were related to accidents involving vehicles, one - to an incident with hazardous substances, and 51 were technical assistance. Among them were providing assistance to structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, removing dangerous objects, rescuing animals, helping citizens, and drainage. 11 false calls were also registered.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m. in Burgas, the operations center of the regional directorate received a signal about a truck fire on the territory of a vegetable market. Three fire trucks with nine employees were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found that pallets were burning, and the fire had also engulfed a nearby truck. The fire destroyed a truck, a forklift, wooden pallets, an air conditioner unit, and five square meters of window frames.