The illegal fence around the construction site of the KUB corporation in Baba Alino was removed

The fence around the construction site of the Ukrainian corporation KUB in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna was removed hours before the deadline set by the Regional Forestry Directorate.

This was established by an on-site inspection, although the facility was still in place until late last night, BNT reported.

This is a fence that does not encompass the already built residential area, but another luxury complex that is currently being built by the same company. The vinyl canvases mounted on metal frames that hid the construction site from outside view have been removed.

After removing the vinyl, it is clear that the construction is in a fairly advanced stage.