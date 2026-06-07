Expert: The road where the accident with four dead is in very bad condition

The road on which the accident occurred, in which four people died and many others were injured, is getting worse and worse due to the negligence of the local authorities and the Sofia Municipality.

It was maintained before, but is currently very neglected. There is a very large flow of vehicles on this road.

This was said by the driving instructor and road safety expert Yonko Ivanov on the air of “Wake up”.

A large percentage of the locals who drive there do not have licenses, he added. The expert said that on the side of the road there are many bushes and a tree that limit the visibility of both those going to Botunets and those turning towards Chelopechene. In the accident, “there is no stopping distance at all, because there is no time to react”, Ivanov also said.

The expert was categorical that the police should focus on the places where there are accidents and races are organized. He also stated that prevention is of great importance.