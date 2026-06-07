Boris Bonev: The municipality must provide infrastructure and video surveillance, but cannot replace the police

The leader of "Spasi Sofia" also commented on the topic of the race on "Chelopeshko Shosse". In "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" Boris Bonev said that the places for races are known by everyone. The people who violate the rules are also known.

According to him, the Ministry of Interior must check people with expensive cars and made a proposal to the Minister of Interior - Ivan Demerdzhiev.

„For the next year, some 6 neighborhoods of Sofia should be completely barricaded and everyone with an expensive car should be checked. I believe that these are the six neighborhoods that, if they are prevented, will not have these problems. And they are “Simeonovo“, “Dragalevtsi“, “Boyana“, “Fakulteta“, “Filipovtsi“ and “Hristo Botev“. Because it turns out that 90% of those who consider themselves to be self-forgetful people, those who trample us on the streets, those who want to come down and beat you if you look at them the wrong way, live in some of these 6 neighborhoods.“

Bonev expressed condolences to the relatives of those who died in the serious accident in Sofia and commented on the reasons for the road races and the role of the institutions. He stated that the problem is well known and is not related to a lack of information about the offenders.

“There are as many cameras as you want. The places for races are known, they are always known or everyone knows them. They are on forums, they brag about themselves“, he pointed out.

According to him, some of the perpetrators are well known to the system and are not sufficiently controlled.

„All these people are known. They drive expensive cars, are very often police collaborators or informants, are involved in crimes, deal with drugs and whatever else you can think of“, said Bonev.

He added that in his opinion, stricter intervention by the Ministry of Interior is necessary.

“If the Ministry of Interior does not take action, does not discipline them, does not prevent them in every possible way, these tragedies will continue“, said the leader of “Save Sofia“.

Regarding the role of the municipality, Bonev emphasized that it must provide infrastructure and video surveillance, but cannot replace the police. He added that the main problem remains the lack of active control.

“The only thing that can be done is for the police to do their job. Not to hide in the bushes with tripod cameras, but to really be on site where the races are held.“

Bonev also commented on the idea of some of the fines going to the municipalities, describing it as reasonable, but emphasizing the need for a unified control system.