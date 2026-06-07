A minor died after crashing his car into a house in Dupnitsa

A minor died in a serious accident in Dupnitsa last night. The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on “Patriarh Evtimiy“ Street, one of the main streets in the city, BNT reported.

According to initial information, the boy lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a house. The impact was extremely strong, destroying part of the outer wall of the building and the car entering one of the rooms.

An 83-year-old woman was in the house at the time of the incident, but was not injured. She woke up from the loud noise during the collision.

The Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the incident. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case and the prosecutor's office has been notified. The causes of the accident, as well as the circumstances under which the minor was driving the car, are being investigated.